Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.82%.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 97,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of -0.67. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $6.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Tankers

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pyxis Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. 1.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also deals with the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

