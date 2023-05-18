Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by HC Wainwright (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.42). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 2,885.09%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. William Blair downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

ATNM opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.38. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel targeted therapies. It also develops and markets medicines for relapsed or refractory cancer patients. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

