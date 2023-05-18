Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. Lowered by Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.30). The consensus estimate for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($2.85) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.19) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56.

In other news, Director Lurie Christina Weiss acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,416.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William J. Rouhana, Jr. acquired 1,860,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $4,278,034.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,153,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,182.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lurie Christina Weiss acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,416.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60,160 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

