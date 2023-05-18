Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, May 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.83.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $58.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $54.30 and a 52-week high of $77.13.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,363,088 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 196,714,738 shares in the company, valued at $11,970,091,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 14,167,446 shares of company stock valued at $839,862,212 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

