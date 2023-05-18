Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:SASI)

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sigma Additive Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Sigma Additive Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sigma Additive Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Get Sigma Additive Solutions alerts:

Sigma Additive Solutions Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of SASI stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Sigma Additive Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions ( NASDAQ:SASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Sigma Additive Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.04% and a negative net margin of 1,163.89%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sigma Additive Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.05% of Sigma Additive Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

(Get Rating)

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control, third-party validated technology, retrofit or integrated installations, thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification, and statistical process sampling and analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.