Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Issued By Zacks Research

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.97 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.26. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $19.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.29 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.32.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $127.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.