Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Co. Cut by Analyst (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Enerplus in a report released on Tuesday, May 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ FY2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.04). Enerplus had a net margin of 48.70% and a return on equity of 117.48%. The firm had revenue of C$744.98 million for the quarter.

Enerplus Trading Up 2.3 %

ERF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Enerplus from C$30.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$19.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.01. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$14.48 and a 52-week high of C$25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58.

Enerplus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Insider Transactions at Enerplus

In other news, Senior Officer Garth Robert Doll sold 8,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total transaction of C$176,342.70. In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,764.00. Also, Senior Officer Garth Robert Doll sold 8,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total value of C$176,342.70. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

