Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Invivyd, Inc. Decreased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:IVVD)

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Invivyd in a report released on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Invivyd’s current full-year earnings is ($1.53) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Invivyd’s FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invivyd from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Invivyd Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invivyd

Shares of Invivyd stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. Invivyd has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $166.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVVD. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Invivyd during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triatomic Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invivyd Company Profile

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

