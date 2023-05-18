QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Sold by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP reduced its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. QCR makes up about 0.1% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in QCR were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in QCR by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of QCR by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,208,000 after buying an additional 73,507 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 702,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,893,000 after purchasing an additional 106,913 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in QCR by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR Trading Down 0.2 %

QCRH stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.44. 20,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,710. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.94. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.14 and a one year high of $62.85.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other QCR news, Director Mary Kay Bates purchased 600 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.98 per share, with a total value of $27,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $74,519.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,418.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Kay Bates purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.98 per share, with a total value of $27,588.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,760 shares of company stock worth $156,320. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QCRH shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QCR in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

About QCR

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.