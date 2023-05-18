Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in ChargePoint by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 44.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ChargePoint Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of CHPT stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on CHPT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.68.
Insider Transactions at ChargePoint
In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $37,440.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 357,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $40,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $37,440.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 357,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,516,846 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
