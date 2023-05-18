Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $255,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,007,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after acquiring an additional 397,100 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,765,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Solar from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar Stock Performance

In other news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total value of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total value of $2,185,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,629,093. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $209.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.73. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 537.86 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.77 and a 12-month high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

