Qtum (QTUM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.21 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 18th. Qtum has a market cap of $276.49 million and $24.21 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.64 or 0.00009771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,809.96 or 0.06694110 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00054894 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00040101 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019414 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,661,344 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

