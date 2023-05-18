Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Increases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,492 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises about 4.0% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.12% of Veeva Systems worth $30,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.39.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277 in the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.04. 202,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,098. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $232.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.48.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

