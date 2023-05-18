Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 504 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. NVR accounts for about 8.6% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.44% of NVR worth $65,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in NVR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVR by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in NVR by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $44.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5,877.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,983. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,986.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5,634.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,089.60.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $116.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 423.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total value of $10,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,443,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,710 shares of company stock worth $83,459,468 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

See Also

