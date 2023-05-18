QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $1.61 million and $352.25 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00026154 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018101 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,838.12 or 1.00047862 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000097 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00160002 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $176.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

