QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Director Acquires $25,125.00 in Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) Director Hillary B. Smith bought 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

QuinStreet Price Performance

NASDAQ:QNST traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.57. 731,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,928. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $463.81 million, a PE ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About QuinStreet

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QNST. TheStreet lowered QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barrington Research downgraded QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

