Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Price Target Cut to C$1.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark dropped their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.20 to C$1.15 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Stock Up 2.2 %

CVE:QUIS traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 26,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,476. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.42 and a 1 year high of C$0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$175.16 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

