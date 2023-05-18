Radio Caca Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $51.59 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $51.59 million and $2.66 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00025882 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009252 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000758 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

