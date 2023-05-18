Raksul (OTCMKTS:RKSLF) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Raksul (OTCMKTS:RKSLF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nomura started coverage on shares of Raksul in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Raksul Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RKSLF remained flat at $16.11 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.11. Raksul has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $16.11.

