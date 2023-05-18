RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Down 4.4%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $20.13. 95,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 451,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RAPT. Guggenheim lowered their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,992 shares in the company, valued at $396,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wendye Robbins acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,951. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,291,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,051,000 after buying an additional 492,653 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $816,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $3,418,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 3,085.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 196,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 190,320 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 73,649 shares during the period.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

