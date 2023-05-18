RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Rating) were down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €630.00 ($684.78) and last traded at €630.00 ($684.78). Approximately 5,576 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €640.50 ($696.20).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €624.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €606.01.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

