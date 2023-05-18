RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Rating) were down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €630.00 ($684.78) and last traded at €630.00 ($684.78). Approximately 5,576 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €640.50 ($696.20).
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €624.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €606.01.
About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.
Featured Articles
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.