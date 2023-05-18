Raydium Trading Up 27.1% This Week (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $50.10 million and approximately $37.41 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,839 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,480,073 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

