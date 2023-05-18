Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.43.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Price Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $87.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $126.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Czech National Bank increased its position in Raymond James by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Raymond James by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Raymond James by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.