REACT Group (LON:REAT) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.40

Shares of REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.39 ($0.02), with a volume of 2540036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.33 ($0.02).

REACT Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £14.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at REACT Group

In other REACT Group news, insider Michael Joyce sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £6,500 ($8,142.30). Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About REACT Group

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning and waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, contract cleaning, crime scene and forensic cleaning, custody suite cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention centre cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage cleanup, and fly-tipping clearance services.

