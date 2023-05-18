Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE O traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.60. 423,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,451,996. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.81.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

