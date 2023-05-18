Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) CFO Manmeet Singh Soni Sells 21,507 Shares of Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 21,507 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,818,631.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,876,354.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Manmeet Singh Soni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Manmeet Singh Soni sold 3,587 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $315,548.39.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $82.04 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $106.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average of $60.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $197,231,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,502,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,512,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,509,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,342,000 after acquiring an additional 897,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,492,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after acquiring an additional 472,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RETA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

