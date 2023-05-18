Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 8,885 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $45,224.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,549,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,427,626.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 18th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $52,688.05.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $58,019.05.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $65,749.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $74,012.05.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $68,681.05.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 497,504 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

