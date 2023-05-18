ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,426.29

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $6,426.29 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 42.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00340577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013394 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019692 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000868 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000684 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003743 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

