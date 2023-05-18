Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.
Regions Financial Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.93. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $24.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $11,024,640,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 991.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.
