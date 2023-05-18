Request Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $89.72 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $89.72 million and $726,846.55 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0897 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00026283 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020316 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017892 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,360.64 or 0.99988534 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08955537 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $643,350.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

