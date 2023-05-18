Resolute Advisors LLC Acquires 526 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Resolute Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 99,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGV stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $100.47. 21,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,398. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $107.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

