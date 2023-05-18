Resolute Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.1% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 100,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.87. 9,017,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,815,746. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

