Reviewing Kineta (NASDAQ:KA) & Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) and Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Kineta shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Kineta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kineta has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals -4.18% 24.72% 7.03% Kineta -660.61% -1,449.31% -467.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Kineta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Kineta’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals $3.66 billion 2.31 -$224.06 million ($2.54) -52.03 Kineta $1.95 million 15.52 -$63.41 million N/A N/A

Kineta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Kineta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals 0 1 7 0 2.88 Kineta 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $200.75, suggesting a potential upside of 51.90%. Given Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jazz Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Kineta.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals beats Kineta on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio. The company was founded by Bruce C. Cozadd in March 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Kineta

Kineta, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its immuno-oncology focused platform aims at developing fully human antibodies to address the major mechanisms of cancer immune resistance. The company was founded by Shawn P. Iadonato and Charles L. Magness in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

