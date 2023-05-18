Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) PT Lowered to $14.00 at HC Wainwright

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rezolute’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rezolute presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.80.
Rezolute Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RZLT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.09. 1,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,421. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. Rezolute has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $3.59.
Institutional Trading of Rezolute
About Rezolute
Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.
