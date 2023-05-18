Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) PT Lowered to $14.00 at HC Wainwright

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rezolute’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rezolute presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RZLT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.09. 1,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,421. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. Rezolute has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $3.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RZLT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rezolute by 72.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 43,991 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Rezolute by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 33,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.

