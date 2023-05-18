Richard I. Steinhart Sells 5,000 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) CFO Richard I. Steinhart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $135,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BTAI opened at $26.86 on Thursday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 377.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $24,904,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $10,867,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 193.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 224,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $4,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

