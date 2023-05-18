Richard I. Steinhart Sells 5,000 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) CFO Richard I. Steinhart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $135,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of BTAI opened at $26.86 on Thursday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 377.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $24,904,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $10,867,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 193.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 224,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $4,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.
