Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.41

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$45.41 and last traded at C$45.36, with a volume of 19878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of C$2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Richelieu Hardware Dividend Announcement

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.01. Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of C$403.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$376.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.5396916 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Insider Activity at Richelieu Hardware

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total transaction of C$119,100.00. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

