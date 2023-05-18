Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.41

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$45.41 and last traded at C$45.36, with a volume of 19878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.
Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of C$2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04.
Richelieu Hardware Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.
Insider Activity at Richelieu Hardware
In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total transaction of C$119,100.00. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Richelieu Hardware
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.
