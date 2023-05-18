Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Has $154,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 107,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.25.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $292.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,235. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $295.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

