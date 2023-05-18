Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Has $381,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 270.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,003,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,313,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VSS stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.50. 60,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,355. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.37. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $117.34.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

