Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,554 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 20.4% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,913,000. Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,130,540 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $417.91. 1,421,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058,107. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $434.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $407.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

