Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Sells 543 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.87. The stock had a trading volume of 351,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,313. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $131.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.60 and a 200 day moving average of $118.91.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

