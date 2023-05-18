Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.9 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.19.

Shares of ELV traded down $8.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $450.86. The stock had a trading volume of 261,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,423. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.97. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $106.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

