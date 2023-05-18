Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Trims Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.4% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,801,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 43,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 100,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 484,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average is $47.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $51.23.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

