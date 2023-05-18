Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,205,000 after acquiring an additional 440,953 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,636,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,112,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,187,000 after acquiring an additional 162,771 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.46. The stock had a trading volume of 175,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.83. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

