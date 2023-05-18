Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Trims Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE cut its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,306 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,059,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 923.5% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,218,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,246,000 after acquiring an additional 93,837 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 66,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 80,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 619,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,591. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $36.03.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

