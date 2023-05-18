RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Trading Down 0.3%

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.76 and last traded at $22.80. Approximately 54,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 33,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 761.1% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 123,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 109,123 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,784 shares in the last quarter.

The RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed global fixed-income portfolio that invests in various types of fixed-income securities without currency limitation. RIGS was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by RiverFront.

