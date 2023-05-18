Robert Demartini Buys 50,000 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) CEO Robert Demartini acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $148,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 240,474 shares in the company, valued at $714,207.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Purple Innovation Stock Up 19.1 %

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.48 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. No Street GP LP raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after buying an additional 363,365 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 3,496,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after buying an additional 1,758,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,232,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,911,000 after buying an additional 1,105,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,865,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after buying an additional 16,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRPL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Purple Innovation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $3.60 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.46.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

