Robert L. Nussbaum Sells 26,476 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 26,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $31,771.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,717.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Invitae Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,143,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,324,069. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $117.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.57 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 285.28% and a negative net margin of 611.14%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invitae by 45.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 17,805 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invitae by 9.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invitae by 48.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 34,541 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Invitae by 164.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 53,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 33,347 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Invitae by 22.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Invitae from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

