Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.29 and last traded at $21.29. Approximately 42 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 6.70% of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Company Profile

The Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund of small-cap, US-listed SPACs the advisor expects to experience a spike in price in the future. SPAX was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Robinson.

