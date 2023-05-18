ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Trading Down 1.5%

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.42 and last traded at $29.48. Approximately 5,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 14,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $100.17 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTEC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 196,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of global health care technology companies. HTEC was launched on Jun 25, 2019 and is managed by ROBO Global.

