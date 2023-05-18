Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.42

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $1.83. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 1,394,649 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.88) to GBX 90 ($1.13) in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 136 ($1.70) to GBX 160 ($2.00) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

