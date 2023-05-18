Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.42

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $1.83. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 1,394,649 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.88) to GBX 90 ($1.13) in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 136 ($1.70) to GBX 160 ($2.00) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 5.0 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
